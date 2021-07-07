The Daily Acca: Three Lions to deliver in this 15/2 shot

Southgate to lead England to a famous victory

Bet 1: Back England @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

It's England versus Denmark for a place in Sunday's Euro 2020 Final against Italy and I can't see anything other than a victory for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate's men are yet to concede a goal in this tournament to date, and with the Danes expected to be quite defensive this evening, there is every chance that it will be another clean sheet for Jordan Pickford.

Denmark have been inspired since the Christian Eriksen incident in their opening game, and they swept aside Russia and Wales. They didn't have it as easy against the Czechs in the quarters though, and this is another step-up against a home team that are peaking just at the right time.

Brazilian leaders to win again

Bet 2: Back Bragantino @ 2/5 - KO 22:00 BST

Red Bull Bragantino are top of the Brazilian Serie A, and they have a relatively simple home match against Cuiaba tonight.

The hosts have taken 21 points from their opening nine fixtures of the season, and they are the only team yet to be beaten.

Opponents, Cuiaba, are 18th of 20 in the table and they have managed just four points from seven outings. They are yet to win, and their two most recent games have ended in defeat.

Atletico MG to down the champs

Bet 3: Back Atletico MG @ 2/1 - KO 22:00 BST

Flamengo are the defending champions in Brazil, and were the pre-season favourites to retain their title. They are only 11th at present, however it is worth noting that they have a couple of games in hand.

An away trip to Atletico Mineiro is no picnic though, and they need to recover from two defeats from their last three matches.

The hosts are up in fourth, have won their last two, and they were dominant in their Copa Libertadores group back in April and May too.