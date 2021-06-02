The Daily Acca: Three Lions to bring home this boosted treble

Going Dutch

Bet 1: Back Netherlands @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Holland are about to return to a major tournament for the first time since they finished third in the 2014 World Cup. Ronald Koeman was the man who started the build, but now the onus is on Frank de Boer to continue it and lead the team to a good performance at the Euros.

Tonight they face Scotland in the first of their two warm-up friendlies, with the Scots about to participate in their first major tournament in 23 years.

Steve Clarke has some exciting players to pick from, with the stars being Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and John McGinn. Che Adams has also now pledged his allegiance to the Tartan Army, and it wouldn't surprise me if they made it through to the knockouts this summer.

Today though, I expect the game to go the way of the Dutch. They put seven past Gibraltar when last in action, and after a slowish start under the new coach, they have now won four of their last five - including a 2-1 victory over Poland.

The difference should be their attacking prowess, as they tend to score a lot of goals - something that Scotland still struggle with.

German defence to leak again

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Germany v Denmark @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

German manager, Joachim Low has gone back on his decision and recalled Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels, which appears to right the wrong that he did initially.

He probably won't use Antonio Rudiger, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz or Ilkay Gundogan tonight though, as they were involved in the Champions League final on Saturday.

I am expecting goals in Innsbruck when these two meet this evening, as the Germans just don't have the defence that they once did.

They have conceded a goal in eight of their 11 matches since international returned from the pandemic, and the Danes have racked up 14 goals in three World Cup Qualifiers, recently.

Three Lions to sweep aside Austria

Bet 3: Back England @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST

England are up in Middlesbrough to take on Austria this evening, and I expect them to get the win on Teeside.

Gareth Southgate confirmed his 26 man squad yesterday, but the players that were cut are still involved for the next two friendlies. Therefore the likes of Jesse Lingard could be given his chance to prove a point - especially as those involved in the two European cup finals won't be in action.

The Austrians can be a dangerous team, but they haven't made a great start to their World Cup Qualification. They were held by Scotland, beat Faroe Islands 3-1 and then lost 4-0 at home to Denmark, most recently.

