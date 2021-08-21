The Daily Acca: There's no place like home in the Championship

Sky Blues to win again

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 21/20 - KO 15:00 BST

It's six points from a possible nine for Coventry, which is a very decent return considering that two of their three matches have been away from home.

Today they are back at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and they should be able to beat a Reading team that have struggled this term.

The Royals have been conceding too many goals, with both of their defeats being five goal thrillers. They did beat Preston 2-1 too, but that was at Madejski, and they also conceded three times in a Carabao Cup loss.

A long trip back up north for Blackpool

Bet 2: Back Bournemouth @ 13/20 - KO 15:00 BST

The Cherries continued their fine start to the campaign by winning at the previously unbeaten, Birmingham, in the week, and it's hard to see them failing to take another three points this afternoon.

The visitors to the Vitality are Blackpool, and they are fresh off a 1-0 home defeat to Coventry. The Seasiders have managed just one point from their opening three games at this new level, and they have only scored one goal.

Scott Parker's men, meanwhile, have racked up 11 across four games in all competitions, and they should prove too strong here.

Silva to deliver again at the Cottage

Bet 3: Back Fulham @ 4/9 - KO 15:00 BST

The Cottagers are one of six Championship teams to have taken seven points from their opening three fixtures, and with an out of form, Hull, in town, it should be 10 from 12 by 5pm.

Grant McCann's visitors actually won on the opening weekend, pulling off an impressive 4-1 victory at Preston. Since then though they have been knocked out of the cup by Wigan, and then lost at home to nil against both QPR and Derby.

Fulham are one of, if not the strongest team in the division, and with Marco Silva often making hot starts at clubs, it could be a long afternoon for the Tigers.

