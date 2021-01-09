The Daily Acca: The magic of the FA Cup at 23/1

Both Rovers' to get on the scoresheet

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Blackburn v Doncaster @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's Championship versus League One at Ewood Park this afternoon and I am expecting both teams to score.

The hosts are on a run of six in a row to see both teams to score collect on this ground, and some of those matches came against teams down towards the bottom of the table.

Doncaster are fourth in League One, and while they were beaten by Shrewsbury last time, prior to that they had won four out of four.

As far as the goals go, four of their last five on the road have had goals at both ends, and they are more than capable of finding the net at Blackburn.

Tangerines to leave Big Sam red-faced

Bet 2: Back Blackpool @ 13/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

There could be an upset on the cards at Bloomfield Road today, as I can't imagine that Sam Allardyce has the FA Cup high on his priorities.

The Baggies are in terrible form, regardless, and even with Allardyce in charge, they have conceded 13 goals in four games - including nine in their last two.

I very much doubt that we will see a first choice West Brom side this afternoon, so although Blackpool are only 13th in League One, they have every chance of winning.

Neil Critchley's men have taken 13 points from a possible 15 at home of late, and their good run on this ground can continue here.

Foxes to have it tough at Stoke

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Stoke v Leicester @ 11/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Leicester travel to Stoke without Jamie Vardy or James Maddison, and there is sure to be other first teamers left out of the starting XI.

Stoke have a couple of injuries of their own, but they have been pretty solid in the Championship this year - currently sitting in eighth place.

Only Bristol City, Norwich, Cardiff and Bournemouth have beaten them here this season, and they ran Spurs pretty close in the Carabao Cup on December 23rd.

This should be a pretty tight affair, and there is every chance that it will go the distance.

