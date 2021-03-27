The Daily Acca: Sunderland and Blackpool to bring home this 11/2 shot

Another defeat for Barton

Bet 1: Back Sunderland @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Black Cats saw a four match winning streak come to an end in League One last weekend as they could only draw with Lincoln, but they are now unbeaten in nine and look set for another three points today.

Lee Johnson's men travel to a Bristol Rovers side that lost their third straight game during the week, and Joey Barton has failed to make much of an impact since he was appointed as manager of the Pirates.

Sunderland have taken 10 points from their last four road trips and they should be able to win again to enhance their automatic promotion claims.

Pilgrims to return home empty-handed

Bet 2: Back Blackpool @ 7/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Plymouth ended a five match losing run by beating Bristol Rovers last weekend, but I have just written about how poor they have been of late, and I can't see Ryan Lowe's side taking anything from their trip to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are unbeaten in 10 - six wins and four draws - as they look to book their place in the Play-offs.

Back to back victories over Oxford and Peterborough have pushed them up to sixth in the table, and they haven't lost on this ground since a 1-0 defeat to Charlton in October.

No clean sheets at Plough Lane

Bet 3: Back BTTS in AFC Wimbledon v Northampton @ 9/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

These two teams are towards the bottom of League One, and they could both do with the three points this afternoon.

The hosts are 23rd, but they are just three points from safety, and it's Northampton that currently occupy that much desired 20th place.

Mark Robinson's men have had played their last two games at home, and they both finished in score draws.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen three of their last four on their travels end with this selection landing.

