The Daily Acca: Struggling duo to have a drab encounter at the City Ground

Barnsley's roll to continue

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Barnsley made it three wins from four by beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, and it made it seven victories from 11 in the wider picture.

Preston are the visitors to Oakwell this evening, and after excelling on the road earlier in the campaign, their form has dropped off of late.

Alex Neil's side have been beaten in three of their last four away from Deepdale, and with the Tykes in such good form, a home win looks like the value in this one.

A sad state of affairs at two of England's most historic clubs

Bet 2: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday @ 15/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams are still among the great names of English football, but they are both floundering in the Championship, and League One football can't be ruled out for next season on current form.

Scoring goals has proved to be a real issue for the pair of them, with Forest having netted just 11 times in 18 fixtures, and the Owls doing even worse with 10 in 18.

Given that the two sides have lost their last three games, I expect this to be a very cagey affair, and I just can't see where the goals will come from. It's also worth noting that Anthony Knockaert is suspended for the hosts.

Millwall to slip to another defeat

Bet 3: Back Bristol City @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Robins were beaten 2-0 at Rotherham at the weekend, which is a very disappointing result, but they have an excellent chance of making amends at home to Millwall this evening.

The Lions are on a run of 10 without a victory, and while many of those were draws, the losses have started to creep in of late. Millwall were beaten 3-0 at the Riverside on Saturday, and that was their third defeat from their last four - including one against Derby.

