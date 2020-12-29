The Daily Acca: An 11/1 Championship special

Another draw for the Sky Blues

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Preston v Coventry @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Preston have won their last two games, but they were both by a slender 1-0 scoreline, and prior to that they had been beaten by Luton and Barnsley.

Coventry have lost just one of their last 10, and ironically it was against the struggling, Sheffield Wednesday.

Half a dozen of the Sky Blues' last 10 ended all square though, with the latest coming on Boxing Day. Away from home it's two draws from their last four, and they should be good enough for a point at Deepdale.

Norwich to get back on track

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Canaries saw their five match winning streak come to an end at Watford on Boxing Day, but they are still four points clear at the top, and should prove too strong for QPR this evening.

The visitors are on a run of eight without a victory - five of which were defeats. Mark Warburton's side have drawn their last two away from Loftus Road, but they came against Millwall and Wycombe.

Daniel Farke's men have taken 21 points from a possible 30 at Carrow Road this term, and five of the nine dropped points came in their first two home games of the season.

Forest's away day woes to continue

Bet 3: Back Stoke @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Stoke were held at Coventry on Boxing Day, and while that isn't a bad result at all, it means that they have now won just one of their last five Championship fixtures.

I am not too concerned with that though, and I believe that the are overpriced to beat Nottingham Forest tonight.

Chris Hughton's team have taken just one point from their last six away from the City Ground, while the hosts have won five of their last seven here.

