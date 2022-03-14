The Daily Acca: Start the week with a boost

Venezia to score in Rome

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Lazio v Venezia @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lazio won for the first time in five matches at Cagliari last time, winning 3-0 away from home. Their chances of qualifying for the Champions League are long gone though, and they have also been knocked out of this year's Europa League by Porto.

Venezia are third from bottom in their first season back in the top flight, and while the gap to safety is three points, they do have two games in hand over the two teams above them.

I am expecting goals at both ends in this one, as despite their struggles, the visitors have scored in each of their last four matches, and six of their last seven.

It's also worth noting that four of Lazio's last six at home in Serie A have seen this selection land.

No clean sheet for the leaders

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Crystal Palace v Man City @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

I have previewed this fixture in full here so click the link to read why I believe that Crystal Palace will be able to breach the City defence.

Don't bank on goals in La Liga

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Mallorca v Real Madrid @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Mallorca are on the slide, and four defeats on the bounce has seen them drop to 16th - just two points above the relegation zone. They do have a game in hand, but it's against top of the table, Real Madrid.

The leaders are seven points clear of Sevilla in second, and the title really is theirs to lose now.

Carlo Anceloitt's men haven't been that prolific on the road though, and four of their last five away from the Bernabeu have ended with two goals or fewer - including their last three.