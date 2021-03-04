The Daily Acca: Spurs to win at the Cottage in this 9/1 OddsBoost

Everton to impress again on their travels

Bet 1: Back Everton @ 9/10 - KO 18:00 GMT

The Toffees have now won their last two games, and while they take on a West Brom side that are unbeaten in three, I still think that they will win at the Hawthorns.

Everton's away record has been fantastic this term. They are currently unbeaten in eight - winning six and drawing two. Their only two defeats came in the space of seven days at the end of October.

The Baggies were rather fortunate to beat Brighton on Saturday, and they face a much better team today. Their chances of survival are pretty much long gone, and they appear destined for defeat here.

Cottagers to see their unbeaten run come to an end

Bet 2: Back Tottenham @ 10/11 - KO 18:00 GMT

Talk of the return of the real Gareth Bale is still premature, but there is no denying that he played very well in Spurs' 4-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday, and we might finally get to see what the trio of Bale, Son and Kane can do together.

We shouldn't also forget the return of Dele Alli, as the much maligned attacking midfielder has been impressing again in the minutes he's been afforded since his injury.

Fulham are putting up a brave fight against relegation, and while I expect them to lose their five match unbeaten streak this evening, I still think they might stay up. My concern for them here is that they don't score enough goals, and on-form, Tottenham, have the potential to blow them away.

Tuchel to suffer first defeat

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 5/4 - KO 20:15 GMT

It might be a slightly controversial opinion, but Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea haven't really impressed me since the German took over from Frank Lampard, and I think that they have been aided by a kind fixture list.

The Blues pass the ball a lot, but they aren't scoring many goals, and they lack a cutting edge. Liverpool are hardly in great form, but they won at Bramall Lane on Sunday, and they have players returning from injury.

The Reds really need to end their run of four straight defeats at Anfield, and facing a team that like to have plenty of the ball might suit them.



