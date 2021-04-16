The Daily Acca: Spurs to bring home this 9/1 treble

Rovers to get back on track

Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 11/10 - KO 18:00 BST

Blackburn have gone seven games without a win, but they are at home against Derby this evening, and I expect them to take all three points.

The Rams are 21st, and their initial improvement under Wayne Rooney has petered out. They have lost three of their last four - including their two most recent outings.

Away from home, Derby have taken just one point from a possible 18 of late - scoring just two goals across those six matches.

Royals to keep in touch with the top six

Bet 2: Back Reading @ 11/10 - KO 18:00 BST

Reading and Cardiff are seventh and eighth in the Championship, but it is only really the Royals who are in Play-off contention.

The Bluebirds are 12 points off the top six, and after enjoying a great run under Mick McCarthy, they have now won just one of their last seven outings.

The selection were beaten 2-0 at Watford last time, but that can be forgiven, and at home it's three wins and a draw from their last four.

Everton's home woes to continue

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Both Everton and Spurs have pretty much lost all chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, but with the former struggling for results at Goodison, I think that Tottenham can get a much needed win.

Jose Mourinho's men were outclassed by Manchester United last weekend, and that came on the back of a poor draw at Newcastle. They have also recently suffered an embarrassing Europa League exit.

The Toffees have won just five of 15 at home this term - losing on seven occasions. Spurs have won seven times on the road this season - including two of their last four.