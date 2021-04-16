To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Spurs to bring home this 9/1 treble

Tottenham duo Jose Mourinho and Harry Kane
Could Harry Kane be coming towards the end of his Tottenham career?

Friday night sees Paul Robinson put together a 9/1 Daily Acca from the two Championship fixtures and the Premier League game from Goodison Park. Here are his selections:

Back Blackburn, Reading and Tottenham to Win @ an Odds Boost of 10.09/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/1 from 15/2. Click the link above to gain access.

Rovers to get back on track

Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 11/10 - KO 18:00 BST

Blackburn have gone seven games without a win, but they are at home against Derby this evening, and I expect them to take all three points.

The Rams are 21st, and their initial improvement under Wayne Rooney has petered out. They have lost three of their last four - including their two most recent outings.

Away from home, Derby have taken just one point from a possible 18 of late - scoring just two goals across those six matches.

Royals to keep in touch with the top six

Bet 2: Back Reading @ 11/10 - KO 18:00 BST

Reading and Cardiff are seventh and eighth in the Championship, but it is only really the Royals who are in Play-off contention.

The Bluebirds are 12 points off the top six, and after enjoying a great run under Mick McCarthy, they have now won just one of their last seven outings.

The selection were beaten 2-0 at Watford last time, but that can be forgiven, and at home it's three wins and a draw from their last four.

Everton's home woes to continue

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Both Everton and Spurs have pretty much lost all chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, but with the former struggling for results at Goodison, I think that Tottenham can get a much needed win.

Jose Mourinho's men were outclassed by Manchester United last weekend, and that came on the back of a poor draw at Newcastle. They have also recently suffered an embarrassing Europa League exit.

The Toffees have won just five of 15 at home this term - losing on seven occasions. Spurs have won seven times on the road this season - including two of their last four.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 199pts
Returned: 166.9pts
P/L: -32.1pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

