The Daily Acca: Slavia Prague to kick off this 6/1 treble

Slavia Prague to begin another Europa run

Bet 1: Back Slavia Prague @ 1/2 - KO 18:00 BST

Slavia Prague have been plunged into the Europa League qualifiers after getting knocked out of the Champions League ones, but I expect them to build a first leg lead against Legia Warsaw.

The visitors are actually in the same boat as the Czech side having lost 2-1 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb, but they were knocked out of this competition at this stage last year, whereas the hosts made it through to the quarters.

Given home advantage and a better recent European pedigree, the smart money is on Slavia Prague this evening.

Expect goals in Brazilian fixture

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brusque v Goias @ 21/20 - KO 23:00 BST

These two teams were two divisions apart last season, but Brusque earned promotion from Brazil's Serie C and Goias were relegated from the top flight.

I am expecting both teams to find the net tonight, as there really isn't much between the two teams. It might be fourth against 13th, but the gap is only six points, and the stats are in our favour too.

Goias have seen two of their last three on the road see this selection land, and the same can be said for three of Brusque's last five at home. At above even money, BTTS looks like a strong bet.

More misery for the Serie B basement club

Bet 3: Back CSA @ 11/10 - KO 01:30 BST (Fri)

Brasil de Pelotas are rock bottom of Serie B, and they have lost their last four matches - without even scoring a goal in the three most recent ones.

Tonight they are at home to CSA, and while the selection are only in 12th, they have won their last two matches - 0-2 at Confianca and 3-0 at home to Coritiba.

It's actually three victories from their last five on their travels, and with the hosts having been beaten in their last two on this ground, there is plenty of value on the away win.

