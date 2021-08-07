The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to win on Ricoh return

Sky Blues to enjoy their homecoming party

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 29/20 - KO 16:30 BST

It's all change at Coventry, as not only has Mark Robins overhauled his squad, the team are back playing at the Ricoh Arena.

Enthusiasm in the ground will be high given that the home fans will finally get to see their team in their own city, and in Martyn Waghorn, they have signed a forward with a wealth of experience at this level.

The visitors are Nottingham Forest, and in contrast to their opponents, they have kept a similar squad to the one that saw them finish 17th last year.

Chris Hughton will be hoping for better this time around, but they might have to wait for their first points, in front of what could be an inspiring home support.

French duo to fail in keeping it clean

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Montpellier v Marseille @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

It's last season's eighth versus fifth in Ligue One this evening and I am expecting both teams to find the net.

Jorge Sampaoli has been at Marseille since February and he won six of his 11 games in charge - losing just twice. He will be hoping to challenge for the Champions league places this season, and he has managed to bring in Mattéo Guendouzi and William Saliba.

Montpellier would have finished higher in the table last season if they could defend. They scored 60 goals, which was only four fewer than champions, Lille, but with 62 against, only four teams conceded more.

Atletico MG to lose ground in the title race

Bet 3: Back Juventude & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

We finish in Brazil, for a Serie A clash that could see Atletico MG drop points for only the fifth time this season.

The Rooster are second in the table after 14 games, just one point behind leaders, Palmeiras. They are on a roll with seven straight victories in the league, but they were beaten in the Copa do Brasil during the week.

The main reason to oppose them today is that they travel to a Juventude side that are unbeaten in five at home.

That run included a victory over champions, Flamengo, and they conceded just one goal across all five.

