The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to kick off this 10/1 shot

Coventry City manager - Mark Robins
Mark Robins has Coventry in fourth place in the Championship

It's two from the Championship and one from the Champions League for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca tonight, and it has been boosted to 10/1. Here are his selections:

Back Coventry, Nottingham Forest & Juventus all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1

Sky Blues to see off the Swans

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry's 100% home record came to an end when they last played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but they didn't lose, and they bounced back with a rare away win at Hull on Saturday.

Tonight they host a Swansea team that have been good in Wales, but pretty dreadful away from the Liberty. They have won just one of seven on the road - and that came back in August. Four of their other six have ended in defeat - including their most recent away outing.

Forest to delight the City Ground faithful

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Sheffield United have improved following a slow start to the campaign, but they now lost four of their last six, and they are up against a Forest side that are on an upward curve.

Steve Cooper's men put a first defeat under his tenure behind them by earning a decent point at QPR on Friday, and back at the City Ground tonight, I expect them to beat a Blades' team that have lost two of their last three on their travels.

Old Lady to make it four from four

Bet 3: Back Juventus @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 GMT

Juventus are top of Group H with nine points from their three outings to date, and they can seal qualification with a victory over Zenit tonight.

The Italians beat the Russians a couple of weeks ago in St Petersburg, and while they have struggled in Serie A since, they have reserved their best performances for the Champions League.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 71pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -3.1pts

Recommended bets

