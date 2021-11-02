The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to kick off this 10/1 shot
It's two from the Championship and one from the Champions League for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca tonight, and it has been boosted to 10/1. Here are his selections:
Back Coventry, Nottingham Forest & Juventus all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/1 from 8/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Sky Blues to see off the Swans
Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT
Coventry's 100% home record came to an end when they last played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but they didn't lose, and they bounced back with a rare away win at Hull on Saturday.
Tonight they host a Swansea team that have been good in Wales, but pretty dreadful away from the Liberty. They have won just one of seven on the road - and that came back in August. Four of their other six have ended in defeat - including their most recent away outing.
Forest to delight the City Ground faithful
Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT
Sheffield United have improved following a slow start to the campaign, but they now lost four of their last six, and they are up against a Forest side that are on an upward curve.
Steve Cooper's men put a first defeat under his tenure behind them by earning a decent point at QPR on Friday, and back at the City Ground tonight, I expect them to beat a Blades' team that have lost two of their last three on their travels.
Old Lady to make it four from four
Bet 3: Back Juventus @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 GMT
Juventus are top of Group H with nine points from their three outings to date, and they can seal qualification with a victory over Zenit tonight.
The Italians beat the Russians a couple of weeks ago in St Petersburg, and while they have struggled in Serie A since, they have reserved their best performances for the Champions League.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 71pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -3.1pts
