The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to kick off this 10/1 shot

Sky Blues to see off the Swans

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry's 100% home record came to an end when they last played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but they didn't lose, and they bounced back with a rare away win at Hull on Saturday.

Tonight they host a Swansea team that have been good in Wales, but pretty dreadful away from the Liberty. They have won just one of seven on the road - and that came back in August. Four of their other six have ended in defeat - including their most recent away outing.

Forest to delight the City Ground faithful

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Sheffield United have improved following a slow start to the campaign, but they now lost four of their last six, and they are up against a Forest side that are on an upward curve.

Steve Cooper's men put a first defeat under his tenure behind them by earning a decent point at QPR on Friday, and back at the City Ground tonight, I expect them to beat a Blades' team that have lost two of their last three on their travels.

Old Lady to make it four from four

Bet 3: Back Juventus @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 GMT

Juventus are top of Group H with nine points from their three outings to date, and they can seal qualification with a victory over Zenit tonight.

The Italians beat the Russians a couple of weeks ago in St Petersburg, and while they have struggled in Serie A since, they have reserved their best performances for the Champions League.