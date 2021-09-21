The Daily Acca: Second-string Liverpool to progress
It's Carabao Cup action for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, and his treble has been boosted to 5/1. Here are his selections:
A home win at Deepdale
Bet 1: Back Preston @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 BST
Preston have come through away ties at Mansfield and Morecambe to make it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup, and they have been awarded with a home game against Cheltenham.
The visitors are a League One club, having been promoted from League Two last term. They too have won two away games in this competition this season - beating Bristol Rovers before going through on penalties at Gillingham.
Frankie McAvoy's hosts are only 17th in the Championship, but they are actually unbeaten in six in all competitions - winning three and drawing three. They held West Brom at the weekend, and a repeat of that should be good enough to see off the Robins.
Another defeat for Norwich
Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST
It is clear that Jurgen Klopp will play a weakened line-up in this competition, but Daniel Farke will also do the same, and the Reds have much more strength in depth.
Norwich thumped Bournemouth 6-0 at their entry point in round two, but that has been their only highlight of the campaign to date.
Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher will start tonight, and the pair of them have already proven that they can hold their own in the Premier League.
This should be a relative formality for the visitors, and at 8/13, they are a backable price.
Goals at both ends at Turf Moor
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Burnley v Rochdale @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST
Rochdale were relegated from League One last season, but they have a new manager now, and they have been in good form in League Two.
Robbie Stockdale's men are unbeaten in seven in all competitions, and they beat Shrewsbury away in the last round.
Dale have been rewarded with an away tie at a Premier League club - one which has a bit of a derby feel to it too.
The Clarets are the overwhelming favourites to progress, but I can definitely see Rochdale grabbing a goal, in what could be a closer game than what the odds suggest.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 36pts
Returned: 37.49pts
P/L: +1.49pts
