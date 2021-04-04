The Daily Acca: Seagulls to avoid defeat in this 11/1 shot
It's Premier League, La Liga and Ligue One action for Paul Robinson today, and the Daily Acca has been boosted to 11/1. Here are his selections:
Back Brighton to win or draw, Marseille to win & BTTS & Under 2.5 goals in Sevilla v Atletico Madrid @ an Odds Boost of 12.011/1
United to drop more points at Old Trafford
Bet 1: Back Brighton Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 19:30 BST
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side are odds-on favourites to beat Brighton at Old Trafford this evening but I think that the visitors can avoid defeat.
Graham Potter's men put a run of three straight defeats behind them by beating both Southampton and Newcastle prior to the international break.
Away from the Amex the Seagulls have either won or drawn in four of their last five Premier League matches and United have just a 50% win rate at home this term.
Classic Atletico in Seville
Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Sevilla v Atletico Madrid @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 BST
Atletico Madrid aren't as far clear at the top of La Liga as they once were, but Diego Simeone would have taken being three points clear with just 10 matches to play, and they have a game in hand over their closest pursuers.
A draw at Sevilla wouldn't be the worst result in the world, so don't expect Atleti to chase the win here.
The hosts are on a run of four straight matches at home to see this selection land, and the same can be said for four of the visitors' last four on the road.
Another defeat for Dijon
Bet 3: Back Marseille & BTTS @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 BST
Marseille have endured a pretty tough year, and even new manager, Jorge Sampaoli, has been unable to really improve things in his short time in charge.
Today they take on Dijon who are bottom of Ligue One, and while it's still mathematically possible for them to survive, it's almost a certainty that they won't.
Sampaoli's side should be able to win tonight, but I doubt that they will keep a clean sheet. Dijon have lost their last five away games, but they scored at least once in four of them, and Marseilla have only kept one clean sheet at Stade Vélodrome this season.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 187pts
Returned: 146.43pts
P/L: -40.57pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
