The Daily Acca: Seagulls and Spurs to give us goals in this 9/2 treble

Tottenham forward - Son Heung-min
The onus will be on Son Heung-min to deliver the goals for Spurs in Harry Kane's absence

Sunday's action comes from the Premier League, Ligue One and La Liga for Paul Robinson today, with his Daily Acca adding up to a 9/2 shot. Here are his selections:

- Back BTTS in Brighton v Tottenham @ 20/23
- Back Monaco @ 17/20
- Back BTTS in Barcelona v Athletic Club @ 8/13

The Acca pays approximately 9/2

Expect goals on the South Coast

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brighton v Tottenham @ 20/23 - KO 19:15 GMT

Spurs are without Harry Kane, but I still expect them to score at the Amex, and I can't see the hosts failing to find the net either.

This selection would have landed in seven of Brighton's 10 at home this season, and they will fancy their chances of scoring against a Tottenham defence that haven't kept an away clean sheet in the league since November.

Jose Mourinho has to work out a plan without Kane, but he often rests him in cup games, and they still score regularly.

Monaco to make it five successive wins

Bet 2: Back Monaco @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Monaco are flying with four straight wins in Ligue One, lifting them up to fourth in the table. They are unbeaten in six - five wins - and they have put a three match losing streak in December way behind them.

They travel to Nantes this evening, with the hosts looking for their first victory since November 8th. Since that 2-0 success at Lorient, they have played a dozen times in the league, losing five and drawing seven.

What concerns me most about their chances here is that the goals have dried up of late - just two in their last six - and with the visitors having netted 16 across their last five, I can't see anything other than an away win.

No clean sheets at the Nou Camp

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Barcelona v Athletic Club @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

The La Liga title is already probably out of Barcelona's reach, as they start the day 10 points behind the leaders, and Atleti have a game in hand too.

Ronald Koeman's side face another tough task tonight, as Athletic Club travel to the Nou Camp on the back of five straight wins in all competitions - including an extra time one over Barca in the Super Cup Final.

That game finished 2-2 in the 90 minutes, and with Marcelino's men on a run of nine matches to have goals in both ends, away from Bilbao, I very much doubt that we will see any clean sheets tonight.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 125pts
Returned: 94.05pts
P/L: -30.95pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

