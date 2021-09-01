The Daily Acca: Scots to be beaten in this 11/2 World Cup Qualifying treble

No clean sheets in Oslo

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Norway v Netherlands @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Norway and the Netherlands have both taken six points from their opening three Group G fixtures, and with Turkey and Montengro also making strong starts, this is turning out to be quite a competitive group.

I am expecting goals when they meet in Oslo this evening, Erling Haaland is one of the most sought after strikers in world football, and he will be lining up for the Norwegians, while the Dutch are full of goals themselves.

Bosnia to breach the French defence

Bet 2: Back BTTS in France v Bosnia @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 BST

Bosnia aren't expected to get on the scoresheet in Strasbourg tonight, but I think that 13/8 for neither team to keep a clean sheet is a little bit too big.

The French shouldn't have any issue finding the net - they are World champions after all, and have some of the best attacking talent in the world.

Their defence didn't look too great in the Euros though - keeping just one clean sheet in four matches - and the visitors have scored in seven of their last nine on the road.

First defeat for Scotland

Bet 3: Back Denmark @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 BST

Denmark and Scotland are first and second in Group F, but the difference is already four points after three games, and given their strong showing at the Euros, I have to take the Danes to continue their 100% record in World Cup Qualifying.

The Scots disappointed at Euro 2020, losing to both Czech Republic and Croatia, and drawing 0-0 in a dour game with England.

They are an improved team, but Steve Clarke's men can lack goals, and that could be a big problem tonight.