The Daily Acca: Scotland to win as part of this 9/1 odds boost

Scots to show what they are made of

Bet 1: Back Scotland @ 17/10 - KO 14:00 BST

The Scots have waited 23 long years to play a game at a major tournament, but the waiting is now over, and I expect them to beat the Czech Republic.

Steve Clarke's side are unbeaten in five, and they have lost only twice in their last 16 internationals. They have recent history with the Czechs too, having beaten them home and away in the Nations League last autumn.

Czech Republic travel to Glasgow having beaten Albania in their final warm-up game, but prior to that they had been beaten 4-0 by Italy and 1-0 by Wales. They will find it hard to live with a motivated Scotland side, and the hosts are a generous price.

Lewandowski to fire Poland to an opening win

Bet 2: Back Poland @ 3/4 - KO 17:00 BST

Poland have been a bit hit and miss lately, but Robert Lewandowski hasn't been featuring all of the time, and with him in the starting XI this afternoon, they should prove too strong for Slovakia.

The Slovaks are unbeaten in five games, but four of those ended all square. Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria and Austria managed to hold them to a draw, with only the latter named team being on Poland's level.

Paulo Sousa's men have lost four times since the return of international football, but it's worth noting that the defeats came against Holland (twice), Italy and England. Assuming they are fully tuned up here, they will take some beating.

Few goals expected in Seville

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Sweden @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The final game of the day comes from Seville, and while I expect Spain to win, I can't see it being a high-scoring affair.

The Swedes are without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, so that reduces their ability to score a goal from nothing. They will be playing for a draw tonight, I have no doubt about that, and even though it will be 9pm local time, it will still be very hot in Seville.

Spain have the potential to go far in this competition, but their main weakness is the lack of a main goalscorer. They create plenty of good opportunities, but they aren't clinical in front of goal, and you can expect them to win matches 1-0 or 2-0.

