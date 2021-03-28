To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Scotland to keep it tight as part of this 11/2 shot

Scotland manager - Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke has Scotland on an upward curve

There are three World Cup Qualifiers for Paul Robinson today, and his Daily Acca has been boosted to 11/2. Here are his selections:

Back Sweden to win, and Under 2.5 Goals in both Israel v Scotland & Bulgaria v Italy @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 9/2.

Swedes to win again

Bet 1: Back Sweden @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Sweden have lost plenty of matches since the return of international football last September, but they have had a tough run of fixtures and they have now won two of their last three - including a 2-1 victory over Croatia.

Janne Andersson's side beat Georgia 1-0 in their opening Group B fixture on Thursday, with the returning, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, assisting the goal.

Today they travel to Kosovo to take on a team that they beat 1-0 back in January 2020. The hosts were involved in friendly action during the week and they won 4-0 against Lithuania.

They could only finish third in their League C Nations League group though and they look up against it here.

Familiar duo to keep it low-scoring again

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Israel v Scotland @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Scots picked up a good point in their opening Group F match against Austria, and the 2-2 scoreline was their first match to end with three goals or more since a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in November 2019.

Since that game, they have actually faced Israel three times, with the matches ending 1-1, 0-0 and 1-0.

The hosts lost 2-0 at home to Denmark on Thursday, and that was their third successive outing to see this selection land.

An old school Italy performance

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Bulgaria v Italy @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Italians picked up what I would call a professional victory over Northern Ireland during the week, putting the game to bed by half time in their 2-0 win.

It was their fourth straight win to nil, with the latest three of which all ending 2-0. They will fancy their chances of another clean sheet at Bulgaria tonight, as the hosts haven't been in great form for a number of years now.

Back in 2018, the Bulgarians won four matches in a row between March and October, but since then they have played 23 times, and won just twice.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 180pts
Returned: 140.53pts
P/L: -39.47pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

Back Sweden to win, and Under 2.5 Goals in both Israel v Scotland & Bulgaria v Italy @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 9/2. Click the link above to gain access.

