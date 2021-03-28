The Daily Acca: Scotland to keep it tight as part of this 11/2 shot
There are three World Cup Qualifiers for Paul Robinson today. Here are his selections:
Swedes to win again
Bet 1: Back Sweden @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT
Sweden have lost plenty of matches since the return of international football last September, but they have had a tough run of fixtures and they have now won two of their last three - including a 2-1 victory over Croatia.
Janne Andersson's side beat Georgia 1-0 in their opening Group B fixture on Thursday, with the returning, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, assisting the goal.
Today they travel to Kosovo to take on a team that they beat 1-0 back in January 2020. The hosts were involved in friendly action during the week and they won 4-0 against Lithuania.
They could only finish third in their League C Nations League group though and they look up against it here.
Familiar duo to keep it low-scoring again
Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Israel v Scotland @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Scots picked up a good point in their opening Group F match against Austria, and the 2-2 scoreline was their first match to end with three goals or more since a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in November 2019.
Since that game, they have actually faced Israel three times, with the matches ending 1-1, 0-0 and 1-0.
The hosts lost 2-0 at home to Denmark on Thursday, and that was their third successive outing to see this selection land.
An old school Italy performance
Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Bulgaria v Italy @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Italians picked up what I would call a professional victory over Northern Ireland during the week, putting the game to bed by half time in their 2-0 win.
It was their fourth straight win to nil, with the latest three of which all ending 2-0. They will fancy their chances of another clean sheet at Bulgaria tonight, as the hosts haven't been in great form for a number of years now.
Back in 2018, the Bulgarians won four matches in a row between March and October, but since then they have played 23 times, and won just twice.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 180pts
Returned: 140.53pts
P/L: -39.47pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
