The Daily Acca: Scolari's Gremio to continue their revival

Scolari to work his magic

Bet 1: Back Gremio @ 3/4 - KO 21:30 BST

Gremio have made a terrible start to their campaign, but Phil Scolari has been brought in to sort things out, and he's won two of his four matches in charge.

In their last league game they won 1-0 at Fluminense, and while they were knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana during the week, their main focus has to be on Serie A.

America Mineiro are the visitors to Porto Alegre tonight, and they have lost their last three - conceding six goals and failing to score themselves.

This represents a great opportunity for the hosts to get moving up the table.

Leaders to move even further clear at the top

Bet 2: Back Palmeiras @ 8/11 - KO 23:00 BST

The selection are on a hot streak as they have won their last eight games in all competitions. A 1-0 victory in the Copa Libertadores during the week confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of that tournament, and they are three points clear at the top of the league.

Fluminense are the visitors to Allianz Parque tonight, and after running into a bit of form that saw them win three out of four matches, they were then beaten at home by Gremio, most recently.

Their away record is solid enough two wins, three draws and just one defeat this term, but this is arguably the hardest fixture in Brazilian football, and I expect them to be beaten.

No clean sheets in Serie B fixture

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Vasco da Gama v Guarani @ 11/10 - KO 01:00 BST (Sun)

Into the Brazilian second tier now and the fixture between Vasco da Gama and Guarani looks like it could see both teams find the net.

The hosts have drawn their last three matches, and the scorelines were 1-1, 1-1 and 2-2. At home, two of their last four have seen this selection land.

The visitors drew 0-0 when last in action, but four of their six on the road this year have had goals at both ends, and they themselves have scored eight in their last three away from home.

