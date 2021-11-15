The Daily Acca: San Marino to keep it respectable in this 5/1 odds boost

San Marino to limit England to six

Bet 1: Back Under 6.5 Goals in San Marino v England @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

England have basically already qualified for Qatar 2022, and while it is still mathematically possible that Poland can overhaul them, it really isn't going to happen.

The Three Lions travel to San Marino having put five past Albania at Wembley on Friday, with the main highlight being Harry Kane's return to form.

It will be interesting to see what kind of side Gareth Southgate lines up with here, as he might decide to give a few fringe players a go.

The hosts are bottom of Group I having lost all nine of their fixtures to date. They have scored once and conceded 36, but it's worth noting that eight of them saw this selection land - including the reverse fixture at Wembley.

Scots to breach the Danish defence

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Scotland v Denmark @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Group F is done and dusted when it comes to the top two, as Denmark have won it, and the Scots have secured second place.

The Danes have a 100% record to protect for their trip to Hampden Park, but I don't think that that is of huge meaning to Kasper Hjulmand and his players.

Scotland face a Play-off after this match, so they will want to keep their momentum going - they have won their last five matches - and I can see them having a real go at the visitors.

Denmark have only conceded one goal in this qualifying campaign to date, but I definitely fancy Steve Clarke's men to find the net tonight, and both teams to score feels like a good bet.

Poland to see off Hungary

Bet 3: Back Poland 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Like Scotland, Poland will want to finish their group on a high, as they too face a Play-off to qualify for Qatar 2022.

They host Hungary in Warsaw this evening, and they head into the match on a six game unbeaten run - five of which were victories.

The Hungarians beat San Marino 4-0 last week, and they did hold England at Wembley in October. Their race has been run now though, and while they will want to continue to build for Euro 2024 qualifying, I think that they will come up short here.

