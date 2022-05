Palmeiras to drop points in Santos

Bet 1: Back Santos to Win or Draw @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Palmeiras are the warm favourites to win at Santos tonight, but they have had 24 hours less rest than the hosts, and the difference in points between the pair is only one.

I fully expect Abel Ferreira's side to finish more than a point ahead of Santos by the end of the campaign, but they are away from home here, and it's just one victory in three on the road this term.

Santos could only finish 10th last year, but they are unbeaten in four at home this season - winning three of their four.

Don't expect goals between promoted clubs

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Coritiba v Botafogo @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Our second fixture from Brazil should be a low-scoring affair, and Under 2.5 Goals looks like the bet to me.

These two teams were both promoted from Serie B last term, and both of their head to head matches saw this selection land.

They have both made good starts to the new campaign, with Coritiba keeping two clean sheets from their three at home.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are unbeaten on the road, and the three latest of which had two goals or fewer.

Leaders to collect their fifth victory

Bet 3: Back Corinthians @ 4/7 - KO 22:00 BST

Corinthians are the early pace-setters in Brazil's Serie A, as they have 14 points from their opening seven games.

Their momentum has stalled somewhat in recent matches, as they have drawn their last four in all competitions, but two of those were in the Copa Libertadores - including one away at Boca Juniors.

Their opponents here, are America Mineiro, and they too have been involved in the Libertadores.

They were beaten 3-0 in that competition earlier in the week though, and that extended their winless run to four.