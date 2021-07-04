The Daily Acca: Samba Sunday

Big Green to win in Recife

Bet 1: Back Palmeiras @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Palmeiras are looking to regain the title they won in 2016 and 2018, and they have made a decent start to achieving it by taking 16 points from their opening eight fixtures.

Today they travel to Recife, to take on Sport, and with the hosts down in 16th, they have every chance of picking up another three points.

Sport have gone four without a win, and they failed to score in their last two matches. The visitors, meanwhile, have recorded four victories from their last five, with two of those wins coming away from home.

Champions to see off Flu

Bet 2: Back Flamengo @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Flamengo have won the Brazilian top flight for the last two years, and they will be hopeful of making it three in a row in 2021.

Results have been mixed so far this term, winning four, but losing their other two outings. They did put a 1-0 loss at Juventude behind them though by beating Cuiaba in the week, and they look like a good bet to win again, back on home soil.

Opponents, Fluminense, are in 13th place with 10 points from a possible 24. They have gone four without a victory - two defeats and two draws - and they were beaten 1-4 when last in action.

Red Bull Bragantino to pile the pressure on Crespo

Bet 3: Back Bragantino @ 21/10 - KO 22:15 BST

Sao Paulo have made a miserable start to their campaign, as they sit in 17th place, with just five points from their opening eight matches.

Legendary Argentina striker, Hernán Crespo, is their manager, but after leading them to the State Championship, they just haven't fired in Serie A.

The visitors are second in the table, and they are yet to lose this term. They have won five of their eight games, and away from home it's played four, won four.

