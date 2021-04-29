The Daily Acca: Saints and Foxes to fire in the goals in this boosted treble

Don't expect an FA Cup repeat

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Southampton v Leicester @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 BST

The FA Cup semi-final tie between these two was very poor, but this should be a better game, one in which there should be at least three goals.

The form striker in the Premier League is Kelechi Iheanacho, and his partnership with Jamie Vardy is flourishing. The Foxes could have ran up a cricket score against West Brom, before beating Crystal Palace 2-1 most recently.

Goals usually flow at St Mary's, with four of their last six seeing this selection land. Last time out here they beat Burnley 3-2, and prior to that they had lost 2-1 to Brighton.

Levante to hit the beach

Bet 2: Back Celta Vigo @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

There is a mid-table clash in La Liga tonight, and with the hosts in better form, they have to be the bet.

Celta Vigo beat Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday, and that ended a run of four without a win at home. They have had a tough run of fixtures though, with Athletic Club, Real Madrid and Sevilla all visiting recently.

The visitors today are Levante, and after putting some good results together to pull clear of the relegation zone, they have now lost their last three - failing to score in their last two.

It's three defeats from four on their travels, and they might well just roll over here.

Sampaoli's Marseille to win again

Bet 3: Back Marseille @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

If Marseille want European football next season they need to keep on winning, and they should be able to make it three straight victories against Strasbourg this evening.

Jorge Sampaoli's side are only sixth in Ligue One, but the former Argentina boss has won five of his seven games in charge of Les Phocéens.

Strasbourg are in 15th place, but with a six point advantage over Nantes in 18th and only four games to go, they appear to be pretty safe.

They have now lost four of their last half dozen in the league, and it's hard to see them stopping the rot against a team that have won their last four on this ground.