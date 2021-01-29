The Daily Acca: Royals to keep us flush in this 21/1 shot

Torino to finally win at home

Bet 1: Back Torino @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Davide Nicola led Torino to a 2-2 draw at Benevento in his first game in charge of the club, and I expect him to build on that and win in his first home match this evening.

The visitors to Turin are Fiorentina, and they have a pretty poor away record. Four of their last five have ended in defeat, to an aggregate score of 13-4, and their overall record on the road this term is played nine, won one, drawn two and lost six. Of note, only bottom side, Crotone, have conceded more away goals, and they have played a game more.

The hosts are hardly firing on all cylinders, and they are yet to record a home victory this season, but five of the last six have ended all square, and with a new manager in charge, they appear to be a decent bet to break their duck today.

Bournemouth to lose even more ground in promotion race

Bet 2: Back Reading @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Cherries are the favourites to win at the Madejski tonight, but I am not convinced at all, and I am more than happy to take the Royals at 23/10.

Reading have returned to a bit of form to take 11 points from their last five Championship fixtures, including victories in their last two on this ground.

Bournemouth beat Crawley in the FA Cup on Tuesday, but in the league it's two 1-0 defeats in a row - to Luton and Derby - and prior to that they could only draw 1-1 at home to Millwall.

Away from the Vitality, Jason Tindall's men have won just one of their last five in the Championship, with two of their last three ending in defeat. They scored just two goals during that five game period.

Points to stay in Valladolid

Bet 3: Back Real Valladolid @ 7/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Huesca are bottom of La Liga, having taken just 13 points in their 20 fixtures since their promotion, and although they have a relatively new coach in charge, I am surprised that their opponents aren't odds-on to beat them tonight.

Pacheta, Huesca's new number one, managed to stop the rot last Saturday, as his team ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions, by drawing 0-0 at home to Villarreal.

Prior to that though, he led the team to a 1-0 defeat at Getafe, and his side are yet to win on their travels this season - losing five of their last seven.

Valladolid are only 16th in the table, but they have lost just one of their last five in La Liga, and their only recent home defeats came against Barcelona and Valencia.

