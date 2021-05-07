The Daily Acca: Rooney's Rams to be relegated

Owls to give themselves a chance

Bet 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 21/10 - KO 12:30 BST

The big game of the day comes from Pride Park as Derby take on Sheffield Wednesday in a relegation showdown.

Assuming Rotherham don't win at Cardiff, the Owls can save themselves by beating the Rams. If they hadn't have had their six point deduction, they would already be safe, and while that's almost irrelevant now, it could be used to argue that they are the better side.

Don't get me wrong, Darren Moore's men are no world beaters, but they have at least won some games recently - beating both Cardiff and Blackburn since the beginning of April.

The same can't be said for Wayne Rooney's hosts, as they head into this final fixture on the back of six straight defeats. They haven't been playing well, haven't been scoring goals, and they have zero momentum.

Bees to see off the Robins

Bet 2: Back Brentford @ 13/20 - KO 12:30 BST

One team with momentum is Brentford, and while they will finish in third place whatever happens on Saturday, they won't want to go into the Play-offs on a poor result.

Thomas Frank's side have won their last three, and they haven't been beaten since a 1-0 defeat at Carrow Road on March 3rd.

In their last two away from home they have thumped Preston 5-0 and edged out fellow promotion hopefuls, Bournemouth, 1-0.

Hosts, Bristol City, are currently winless in nine - six defeats and three draws. They have conceded nine goals across their last three games, and Nigel Pearson hasn't been able to rouse the Robins since he was appointed.

Coventry to sign off at St Andrew's with a win

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 29/20 - KO 12:30 BST

The Sky Blues will finish the season outside of the relegation zone, which would have been the main target in the first season back in the Championship.

It was looking a bit touch and go at one stage, but they won four times during a five game spell in April, and they picked up an away point last weekend.

Millwall meet them at St Andrew's this lunchtime, and while the Lions did win 4-1 last time, it did come against the aforementioned, Bristol City. Prior to that, it was three defeats and a draw since their previous victory.

