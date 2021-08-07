The Daily Acca: Rooney's Rams to be beaten in this 12/1 odds boost

More woes for Rooney

Bet 1: Back Huddersfield @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Derby County have had a troublesome pre-season, with off the field issues adding to the problems of not having many fit first team players.

They start their Championship campaign as odds-on favourites for relegation, and while today's opponents, Huddersfield, are also towards the top of that market, the Terriers are a fair price to claim victory at Pride Park.

The visitors have already had one competitive match this term - beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the League Cup - and that should give them an advantage this afternoon.

QPR to kick on under Warburton

Bet 2: Back QPR @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 BST

QPR have enjoyed a decent pre-season, going unbeaten, including a victory over Manchester United and a draw with Leicester City.

Mark Warburton appears to be gaining some momentum at Loftus Road, and he will be aiming to improve on last year's ninth place finish.

Millwall are the visitors to Loftus Road today, and they finished 11th last term. They were beaten here back in March though, and Rangers now have Charlie Austin back in their ranks.

Another trophy for City

Bet 3: Back Man City @ 19/20 - KO 17:15 BST

The Community Shield is taken very seriously by Pep Guardiola, so even though some of his stars have only recently returned from the Euros, I can't not include them at 19/20.

Guardiola has such a huge squad at his disposal, that he can still field a very strong first XI, even if he opts not to start some of the players who haven't had many pre-season minutes.

Leicester were dealt a blow in midweek with Wesley Fofana's serious injury, and Jamie Vardy was looking his age in the second half of the previous campaign.

