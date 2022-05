A low-scorer in Turkey

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Eyupsor v Bandirmaspor @ 1/1 - KO 19:00 BST

This is the first leg of a promotion Play-off semi-final, with both teams aiming to be playing top flight football in Turkey next season.

The hosts finished sixth in the regular campaign, and when they faced these opponents at home in February, the final score was 2-0.

The visitors ended in third, but they were eight points adrift of automatic promotion. They are unbeaten in three, but they have failed to score in two of their last three on the road.

I expect this to follow the usual routine of a first leg in the Play-offs, with it being a tense affair - which usually lends to Under 2.5 goal backers collecting.

Mourinho to add another trophy to his CV

Bet 2: Back Roma @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Jose Mourinho's reputation has taken a few knocks in recent years, but he finds himself in another final in his first year in charge of a club, and I expect his Roma side to get the job done in 90 minutes.

Feyenoord are their fellow finalists, with the Dutch outfit having knocked out the likes of Marseille and Sparta Prague enroute.

I just don't rate them as highly as the Italians though, with Tammy Abraham especially being a class above. Expect the Europa Conference League to go to Rome.

Italian duo to keep it tight

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Feralpisalo v Palermo @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Another promotion Play-off semi-final first leg now, and this time the two teams are battling for a place in Italy's Serie B next term.

Palermo have fallen a long way from where they once were, as financial issues and other off-field problems has dragged them down.

They managed to finish third in their Serie C Group this season though, and they head into this fixture on a 13 game unbeaten run.

Feralpisalo also finished third in their respective group, and they are unbeaten in nine themselves. I think we can expect another nervy affair, and neither team concede many goals anyway.