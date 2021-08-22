The Daily Acca: Roma to bring home this 4/1 odds boost

Tuchel's Chelsea to see off Arsenal

Bet 1: Back Chelsea @ 20/23 - KO 16:30 BST

The Blues barely had to get out of first gear to beat Crystal Palace last Saturday, and that came less than 24 hours after Arsenal stalled at Brentford.

Mikel Arteta is the new favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job, and with Chelsea and Man City coming up, they could easily be pointless after three matches.

Romelu Lukaku wasn't even involved against Palace, but he is expected to play at the Emirates, with N'Golo Kante joining him too.

For the Gunners, there are still question marks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out through injury.

Old Lady to turn back time

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 40/85 - KO 17:30 BST

Massimiliano Allegri is back in Turin and Juventus are the favourites to lift the Scudetto this season.

They open their campaign at Udinese, who again keep faith in manager, Luca Gotti. He led them to a 14th place finish last year, but they have lost top scorer, Rodrigo de Paul to Atletico Madrid.

Juve under Allegri should be a vastly different proposition than they were under Pirlo, with the result being the focus, as opposed to the style of victory.

Mourinho to start with a win

Bet 3: Back Roma @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Roma are 10/1 fourth favourites to win their first Serie A title in 20 years, and they begin their season against 250/1 shots, Fiorentina.

The visitors to Stadio Olimpico have a new manager in the shape of Vincenzo Italiano, who joins the club after a couple of years in charge of Spezia.

Jose Mourinho has landed in Rome and he has bought Tammy Abraham with him. Edin Dzeko has left the club, so the former Chelsea man has big shoes to fill, but he is younger, faster and stronger than the 35 year old Bosnian.

This should be a relatively routine home win for Roma, as Fiorentina just aren't the team that they were a few years ago.