The Daily Acca: Robins to frustrate Canaries in this 16/1 Championship treble

QPR to be beaten at Loftus Road

Bet 1: Back Brentford @ 10/11 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Bees were stung by Barnsley on Sunday in a shock result. They lost 2-0 at home, ending a four match winning streak and a 21 game undefeated run in the Championship.

I am fully expecting Thomas Frank's men to bounce back at Loftus Road this evening though, as while QPR are in good form, their record at home isn't great.

Mark Warburton's side have lost four of their last six on their own patch - winning just once. They failed to score in four of those games, and they've only won four of 13 at home this term.

Blues to keep it tight at the Den

Bet 2: The Draw in Millwall v Birmingham @ 19/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

Millwall and Birmingham have drawn 24 times between them this season, with the former contributing 14 of those from just 29 matches.

The hosts have improved of late - winning their last two - but despite their struggles, Birmingham have proven to be very hard to beat on their travels.

Aitor Karanka's team keep it extremely tight usually, and they have lost just three of 14 on the road - drawing seven of them. Given that the Lions have shared the spoils in nine of their 14 at the Den, the draw looks like a good bet for this evening.

Canaries to drop points on the road

Bet 3: Back Coventry & Draw @ 10/11 - KO 19:00 GMT

Coventry were beaten 3-1 at Cardiff on Saturday, extending their winless run to four, but they are a much better team at their adopted home of St Andrew's, and I think that they can get a result against the league leaders tonight.

Norwich returned to winning ways in emphatic style against Stoke at the weekend, but that was at Carrow Road, and they have won just three of their last seven away from home.

Daniel Farke's men have failed to score on their two latest road trips, and despite a league position of 20th, the Sky Blues have achieved a win or draw in 11 of their 14 at home this season.

