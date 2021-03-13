The Daily Acca: Robins to avoid defeat to land this 12/1 Odds Boost

McCarthy to work his magic again

Bet 1: Back Cardiff @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Bluebirds are yet to taste defeat with Mick McCarthy in charge, with his record standing at played 11, won seven and drawn four.

Admittedly two of those draws came from their last three outings, but they were both away from home, and back on their own turf, I think they are overpriced to beat Watford.

Cardiff have won three on the bounce at home - to an aggregate score of 11-1. The Hornets will be the toughest opponent that they have faced, but Xisco Muñoz's men lost at Bournemouth on their most recent away outing, and their record away from Vicarage Road hasn't been great this term.

Points to stay in London

Bet 2: Back QPR @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

The selection have returned to winning ways with victories over Bristol City and Wycombe, and while those two haven't been in great form, neither have today's opponents, Huddersfield.

The Terriers have drawn their last two, but they were both at the John Smith's Stadium, and their record away from there is terrible.

Carlos Corberán's side last won on their travels on Halloween, and their results have been scarily poor since. They have played 12, lost nine and drawn just three, and I very much doubt that they will be able to exorcise their demons at Loftus Road this afternoon.

Another home flop for Birmingham

Bet 3: Back Bristol City Win or Draw @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Robins made a great start under Nigel Pearson as they won 3-1 at both Middlesbrough and Swansea. They have disappointed since in 2-1 and 2-0 home losses to Bournemouth and QPR, but they are away from home again today, and Birmingham's home record is shocking.

The Blues won at St Andrew's for the first since October 28th against QPR a fortnight ago, but they trailed 1-0 until late-on, until Rangers capitulated to lose 2-1.

The beauty of this bet is that we don't even need Bristol City to win - we just need them not to lose.

