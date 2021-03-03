The Daily Acca: Road win for Villa in this 9/1 treble

No hope for the Blades

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 11/10 - KO 18:00 GMT

Jack Grealish will still be missing for Aston Villa's trip to Bramall Lane this evening, but that didn't stop Dean Smith's side recording a 1-0 win at Elland Road on Saturday.

The hosts have now lost their last three, following a brief rally, and they didn't even manage to score a goal. The visitors, meanwhile, have taken seven points from their last three away from Villa Park - keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Take the value on QPR

Bet 2: Back QPR @ 15/8 - KO 19:00 GMT

QPR blew a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Birmingham at the weekend - a defeat which ended a five match unbeaten streak.

They are up against a Barnsley side tonight who are on a fine run of their own, with the Tykes having won their last five. Three of those were at Oakwell though, and Loftus Road isn't an easy ground to visit at the moment.

Mark Warburton's men have won their last three at home - beating the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth. They are overpriced to win again here.

One for the purists at Stoke

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Stoke v Swansea @ 1/2 - KO 20:15 GMT

Stoke won 3-0 in their last home match, but prior to that they had six of eight end with two goals or fewer on this ground.

The Swans were beaten 4-1 at Huddersfield on their latest away outing, but that was a funny result, and of their 14 away fixtures this term, 11 have seen this selection land.

Given that these two clubs have had some indifferent results of late, I am expecting another tight game, with goals at a bit of a premium.

