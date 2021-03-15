The Daily Acca: Reds to see off Wolves at Molineux in this 8/1 treble

Paderborn to have no answer for their in-form hosts

Bet 1: Back St Pauli @ 6/4 - KO 19:30 GMT

St Pauli have seen a vast improvement in their results in 2021, as after losing on January 3rd, they have since gone on to be beaten in just one of their next 11 matches.

They recorded seven victories during that period, and a five match winning streak only came to an end last week in a 0-0 draw at fifth placed, Karlsruher SC.

Today they host a Paderborn side that are one place and one point worse off than them. Crucially though, the visitors have lost their last two outings, and have won just one of their last seven in Bundesliga 2.

Another good away day for Liverpool

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool's title defence has been far from up to scratch, but while they have struggled at Anfield of late, away from there, performances have been much better.

The Reds have won five of their last six matches that haven't been played at their usual home, and that includes two victories over RB Leipzig and good domestic wins at Spurs and West Ham. Even in their defeat at Leicester, they were the better team for most of the game.

A trip to Molineux isn't what it was last season, and while Wolves have seen their results improve of late, I very much doubt that they will be able to cope with Jurgen Klopp's men tonight.

Goals at both ends at the Nou Camp

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Barcelona v Huesca @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona take on the team who are bottom of La Liga this evening, but I still expect Huesca to score.

Ronald Koeman's side can close the gap on leaders, Atletico Madrid, to just four points if they win their game in hand here - which is something that wouldn't have been thought possible a few short weeks ago.

A clean sheet is far from guaranteed however, as they have kept one in just one of their last seven La Liga games at the Nou Camp.

The visitors might well be bottom of the league, but they have still found the net in nine of their 13 on the road this term.

