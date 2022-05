Blades to be denied at Bramall Lane

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 BST

Nottingham Forest were more likely to get relegated than promoted when Steve Cooper was appointed manager, but here they are, in a Play-off semi-final.

They were actually incredibly close to going up automatically, but a defeat at Bournemouth in their penultimate game ended those hopes, and they then lost third by only drawing at Hull on the final day.

The Blades won their final three matches to secure their Play-off place, and they are arguably in better form than their opponents here.

That being said, even with home advantage too, I think Forest can get a draw at Bramall Lane. First legs tend to be low-scoring, which makes the draw more likely, and I value the visitors are the better team overall. It's also worth noting that both games in the regular campaign finished 1-1.

Reds to complete the cup double

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 11/10 - KO 16:45 BST

Liverpool and Chelsea have played three times already this season, including a Wembley final, and all three games have ended all square after 90 minutes.

Things have changed a bit since they last met in February though, with the main one being that Chelsea simply haven't been in the same kind of form.

Since the Carabao Cup match, Thomas Tuchel's men have played 17 times and won 11. Interestingly though, nine of those victories came from the next 11 games, and their last six have been two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost just one of their 18 outings - which was a Champions League second leg in which they were already comfortably ahead - and won on 14 occasions.

All things being equal, the Reds should be able to get the job done inside of the 90 minutes, and odds-against has to be taken.

Spezia to be seen off at Udinese

Bet 3: Back Udinese @ 3/4 - KO 17:00 BST

Spezia are four points clear of the relegation zone with just two games to go, and with another team in-between them and the bottom three, it is unlikely that they will be relegated.

I struggle to see them winning at Udinese. They are in poor form themselves anyway, with four defeats on the bounce, and away from home it's just one point from a possible 15 of late.

The hosts have won four of their last eight, and while they have lost their last two at home, one of those was against Inter, and prior to that they beat Cagliari 5-1 and Empoli 4-1.