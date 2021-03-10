The Daily Acca: Reds to bring home this 15/2 treble

Floodgates to remain closed at the Etihad

Bet 1: Back Under 3.5 Goals in Man City v Southampton @ 8/13 - KO 18:00 GMT

Manchester City's winning run came to an end against the opponent that they would have wanted to lost to the least, but the title is still in the bag, and they are still challenging for all of the cups.

Pep Guardiola's side take on Southampton at the Etihad tonight, with the Saints fresh from a much needed 2-0 win at Sheffield United. It was their first victory since they beat Liverpool on January 4th, and it will at least give them some kind of confidence ahead of the hardest fixture in the Premier League.

The angle I am looking at here is goals, and I think Under 3.5 is the play. City haven't been racking up huge numbers, and five of their last six at home have seen this selection land. The visitors are prone to the odd thrashing, but 10 of their 14 on the road have ended with three goals or fewer this term - including their three most recent ones.

Barnsley to take winning streak to eight

Bet 2: Back Barnsley @ 10/11 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Tykes just keep on winning, with their 1-0 victory over Birmingham on Saturday their seventh in a row.

Valérien Ismaël's side are into the Play-off positions, and they even have a game over Reading, who are above them. At Oakwell they are unbeaten in five - four wins - and they have taken maximum points from seven of their last nine here.

The visitors are Derby, and after an impressive start under Wayne Rooney, their form has dropped off of late. The Rams have taken just one point from a possible nine, and their last two matches saw them beaten to nil - 4-0 at Cardiff and 1-0 at Coventry.

Liverpool to benefit from a neutral venue

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool were by far the better side in the first leg against RB Leipzig, and with this game being moved from Anfield, I think they represent a bit of value at 6/4.

Jurgen Klopp's men have still largely been performing away from their home ground, with four of their last five yielding victories. They should have also beaten Leicester, as they dominated that game for at least 70 minutes.

The Germans have to go for it tonight having lost the first leg 2-0, which should play into Liverpool's hands. Obviously the injury list for the Reds is a concern, but at the price, I am willing to take a chance.

