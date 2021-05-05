The Daily Acca: Real Madrid to bow out in this 9/2 treble

Braga to return to form

Bet 1: Back Braga @ 1/2 - KO 19:00 BST

Braga are fourth in the Portuguese top flight, and while their opponents tonight are in fifth, they have accumulated 10 more points and have a 19 goal better goal difference.

Admittedly the selection have lost their last two, but they were both narrow 1-0 losses, and one of those came against leaders, Sporting Lisbon.

Overall they have won 10 of their 15 at home this term, and with Pacos de Ferreira having been beaten seven times on the road this season - five of which came from their last six - it's hard to see anything other than a Braga victory.

Tuchel to work his magic again

Bet 2: Back Chelsea @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

The first leg in Madrid finished 1-1, which leaves Chelsea with the advantage, courtesy of their away goal. It can often prove foolish to write off Real, but Thomas Tuchel is proving to be highly efficient since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, and I think his team will win tonight and seal their place in the final.

Chelsea haven't done anything spectacular under Tuchel, but they have turned into a winning machine - including in the big games. They did enough to get the job done against Porto in the quarters, and they also knocked Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

The visitors have been struggling for goals, and it should also be noted that they have a huge La Liga fixture against Sevilla at the weekend. Clearly the game at the Bridge will be the priority, but their squad is pretty thin at present, and their exerts in their domestic league might catch up with them here.

Sporting's mean defence to keep it tight again

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Rio Ave v Sporting Lisbon @ 4/6 - KO 21:15 BST

Back to Portugal now for our final selection, as the clash between Rio Ave and Sporting Lisbon should be low-scoring.

The visitors are six points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga, as they bid to win their first title since 2002. It has gone under the radar that they are actually unbeaten this season - winning 23 and drawing seven.

Both Benfica and Porto have scored more goals, but with only 15 conceded, their opponents are averaging just 0.5 goals per game against them. A total of 19 of their 30 outings have seen this selection land - eight of which came from their last nine on the road.

The hosts have had 10 of their last 11 matches end with two goals or fewer, and their last six home scorelines have been 0-1. 2-0, 0-0. 0-2. 0-0 and 1-1.

