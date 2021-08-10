The Daily Acca: Rangers to bring home this odds boosted treble
It's action from the Champions League Qualifiers for Paul Robinson today, as he has picked out a Daily Acca that has been boosted to 3/1. Here are his selections:
Goals at both ends in Denmark
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Midtjylland v PSV @ 4/7 - KO 19:00 BST
The Danes were beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Eindhoven, which means they have little to lose in the return at the MCH Arena.
The result was a shade disappointing, especially considering the fact that they were out of it by the 32 minute mark. They performed with credit in last year's tournament too, after being drawn with Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta.
The Dutch should cruise through to the Play-offs given their lead, and while I expect them score at least once tonight, a clean sheet feels unlikely.
Wagner's Young Boys to win
Bet 2: Back Young Boys @ 8/15 - KO 19:30 BST
The Young Boys of Bern have the advantage in their tie with CFR Cluj, as they drew the first leg 1-1 in Romania. Away goals don't count any more in UEFA competitions, but starting the second leg with a level game, at home, has to be advantageous.
David Wagner is the new man in charge of the Swiss champions, and he will be hoping to continue the team's decent European record in recent years. Last season they made it through to the last 16 of the Europa League, but this time they will be aiming to go further in this competition.
The visitors have made a fast start in their domestic league - winning all four of their games - but they don't have much of a European pedigree. They actually finished third behind Roma and Young Boys in their Europa group last term - losing 2-1 on this ground in December.
Rangers to bounce back against Malmo
Bet 3: Back Rangers @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 BST
Glasgow Rangers need to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of this tie against Malmo, and a first SPL loss in over a year against Dundee United on Saturday.
I am backing Steven Gerrard's men to do it though, as they are a quality outfit who are more than capable of beating the Swedes at Ibrox.
They were only edged out by Slavia Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League last season, while Malmo could only make the Play-off round - losing 3-1 at home to Granada.
It's also worth noting that the visitors would have had a slight fitness advantage in the first leg, given that they are already 14 games deep into their domestic campaign.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 296pts
Returned: 276.81pts
P/L: -19.19pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
