The Daily Acca: Rams to win in this 9/1 treble

QPR to slip-up in the Midlands

Bet 1: Back Derby @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Derby are bottom of the Championship, but if they hadn't have had 21 points deducted, they would actually be in 19th.

Wayne Rooney's side are showing some great determination on the pitch, and they are now unbeaten in three - two draws and a win. It's also worth noting that the victory came over leaders, Bournemouth, and Wednesday's draw at Fulham.

QPR have won their last two and they are flying high in sixth. Victory in their game in hand tonight would see them move third, but their success has largely been down to their results at Loftus Road.

Away from home, Mark Warburton's men have won just three of nine, and two of those came back in August. It's four defeats from their last six, and the Rams feel a shade overpriced here.

Take a chance on goals in Spain

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Osasuna v Elche @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

These two Spanish sides are both in poor form, with Osasuna having gone five without a win and Elche having gone six.

The hosts are still in mid-table, but Jagoba Arrasate will be concerned by their recent run of results, especially as the last three have been defeats.

The visitors are in the bottom three, and they need points sooner rather than later, or they will find themselves in another relegation battle.

I am going for goals in this one, despite neither side having been that prolific lately. This selection would still have landed in three of Elche's last five away from home, and the same can be said for Osasuna's last five in front of their own fans.

Brazilian six-pointer to go the way of Atletico

Bet 3: Back Atletico GO @ 11/8 - KO 22:00 GMT

We finish in Brazil for a top flight clash that should go the way of Atletico GO.

The Goias based club are in 15th place, but with four going down from Serie A, they are still bang in trouble.

There are four games left for most of the teams down there, and they have just one more point than the side in 17th.

The team who are in 16th are actually their opponents here, and Bahia are only safe at present due to goals scored.

The visitors did at least win last time out - a 3-1 victory over Gremio - but they haven't scored in any of their last four away from home.

Atletico are unbeaten in four, and while all four were draws, they have at least beaten Atletico Mineiro and Gremio here since the middle of last month.