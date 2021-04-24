To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Rams to beat the Blues in this 6/1 shot

Derby County manager - Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney needs a result today

Saturday's Daily Acca sees Paul Robinson focus on the 3pm kick-offs in the Championship, and his treble has been boosted from 9/2 to 6/1. Here are his selections:

Back Watford, Barnsley & Derby all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 7.06/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 6/1 from 9/2. Click the link above to gain access.

Rotherham to remain bang in trouble

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 13/20 - KO 15:00 BST

Rotherham are in a precarious position towards the bottom of the Championship, as although they have games in hand, they haven't been winning, and they are four points adrift of safety.

The Millers head to Barnsley on the back of three straight losses - all three of which came at home. Coventry and Birmingham beat them during that run, and those two especially would have been bitter-blows.

The Tykes, meanwhile, are in sixth place, and despite having a six point advantage over Reading seventh, they will be keen to win here and all but secure their Play-off place.

Valérien Ismaël's men beat Middlesbrough in their last outing at Oakwell, and they have won five of their last eight on this ground.

Rooney to lead Rams to a big three points

Bet 2: Back Derby @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Rams are in trouble, and they are only fortunate that Rotherham have been losing too. Wayne Rooney's side are four points clear of the team in 22nd place, but they have played two games more.

A mitigating factor for Derby is that three of their recent four defeats have come on the road. The loss at Pride Park came against leaders, Norwich, and it's actually just two losses in nine at home - winning five times.

The visitors are Birmingham, with the Blues looking pretty safe now thanks to a five match unbeaten run - three draws and two wins.

Now that Lee Bowyer's men are looking like they have secured Championship football for next season, there is every chance that they take their foot off the gas slightly - and they have lost two of their last four away from St Andrew's.

Watford to regain their Premier League status

Bet 3: Back Watford @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 BST

The Hornets can confirm their promotion with a victory this afternoon, and with Millwall the visitors to Vicarage Road, it appears to be a relative certainty.

Xisco Muñoz's hosts put a rare defeat behind them by winning at Carrow Road on Tuesday, and they head back home looking to extend their seven match winning streak on their own patch.

The Lions have gone three without a victory - two defeats and a draw - and with them now safely berthed in mid-table, I wouldn't expect them to prove a match for Watford today.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 207pts
Returned: 166.9pts
P/L: -40.1pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

