The Daily Acca: QPR to continue their progress in this 14/1 OddsBoost

Points to head back north

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

The 2-0 home defeat was a loss too far for Dean Holden as the powers that be removed him from his position straight afterwards.

The Robins have now lost six in a row in all competitions, and it seems like ages ago that they were the early pacesetters in the division.

Sometimes teams get a new manager bounce, but they only have two caretakers in charge for Saturday, and they will be vulnerable again against Barnsley.

The Tykes travel to Ashton Gate sitting 10th in the Championship - seven points off the Play-offs, but with a game in hand.

Valérien Ismaël's men have won their last two - a 2-0 win at Brentford, before following it up with a 2-1 home success against Blackburn on Wednesday.

Huddersfield to be beaten again

Bet 2: Back Swansea @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Swans find themselves third in the league, with two games in hand - which if they won, would see them go top.

I don't expect them to give up any ground at Huddersfield this afternoon, given that the Terriers are in such poor form.

Carlos Corberán's side are without a win in nine in all competitions - losing seven and drawing just two. Even at home it's just one point from a possible 12 of late.

The selection, meanwhile, have won four of their last five on their travels - keeping clean sheets in three of them.

Cherries to be picked off at Loftus Road

Bet 3: Back QPR @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

QPR come up against a rejuvenated Bournemouth team today, but Rangers are in the midst of some red-hot form of their own, and they are a big price to win at home.

Mark Warburton's men have recorded victories in five of their last six - including ones over Watford and Brentford, already this month.

Jonathan Woodgate has done well since the departure of Jason Tindall. That being said, one goal margin wins against Birmingham and Rotherham isn't much to shout about, and they were held at Forest in their last away game.

