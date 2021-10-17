The Daily Acca: Premier League the focus of this 28/1 boost

Benitez and Moyes will have to settle for a point

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Everton v West Ham @ 23/10 - KO 14:00 BST

These two teams are expected to challenge for a place in the top six this season, and they have both made solid enough starts to their campaigns.

The Toffees have 14 points from their seven outings, but it has to be noted that they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures.

The Hammers have returned 11 points from the same number of games, but they would have been disappointed to lose 2-1 at home to Brentford last time.

The hosts have plenty of key players missing again, which tempers my enthusiasm about them picking up the win. The draws looks like the right bet.

A slow start at Newcastle

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Tottenham @ 6/5 - KO 16:30 BST

It's a new era at St James' Park, but Steve Bruce is still in charge, and that makes me think that we could be in for a low-scoring affair.

Admittedly, the goals have been flowing in Newcastle games this term, but two of their last three have finished 1-1, and they haven't scored more than once in any of their last four matches.

Spurs put three straight defeats behind them by beating Aston Villa prior to the international break, but things still aren't all well at the club, and Harry Kane's poor form continued through the internationals.

Mourinho's men to take a point in Turin

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Juventus v Roma @ 27/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Massimiliano Allegri is attempting to bring the Scudetto back to Turin, and after a difficult set of results to begin, his team have now five of their last six - including their last three in Serie A.

Tonight they welcome Roma to the Juventus Stadium, with Jose Mourinho's men in fourth place. They have won five of their seven matches, but they have also been beaten by Verona and Lazio.

A draw would be a good result for the visitors this evening, and Mourinho has always been the master of not getting beaten by rivals.

