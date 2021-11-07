The Daily Acca: Premier League Sunday

Another goal-fest for the Foxes

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Leicester @ 7/10 - KO 14:00 GMT

Leeds got a much needed win last weekend, but it was only over Norwich, and they didn't even keep a clean sheet.

Leicester would have taken that kind of result though, as they couldn't even score in their 2-0 home loss to Arsenal.

Brendan Rodgers' men usually find the target though, as their issues have been in defence this season.

With 17 goals conceded, only four other teams have a worse record - and three of those have played a game more.

I am expecting goals at Elland Road, as this is a match that both teams will fancy their chances of winning, and it's also quite conceivable that either side could score all three goals themselves.

Conte to get the better of Benitez

Bet 2: Back Tottenham @ 7/5 - KO 14:00 GMT

Antonio Conte started his time as Spurs manager with an incident filled 3-2 victory over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, and while they will need to improve from that, there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

Goals for Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura were two of them, and Harry Kane looked a bit more lively than he has done for most of this season.

Conte couldn't have wished for a better time to travel to Goodison Park, as Everton have lost three on the bounce, and are beset by injuries to key players.

West Ham and Watford both won here in October, and I expect Tottenham to pick up their third away victory of the campaign this afternoon.

Reds to negotiate tricky Hammers trip

Bet 3: Back Liverpool 3/4 - KO 16:30 GMT

There is no knocking West Ham at present, but they are up against the best performing away team in the league today, and the Reds have won four of their last five at the London Stadium.

Both of these teams have played a lot of games already this year, but the difference is, Jurgen Klopp has a much deeper squad to pick from.

David Moyes played a very strong team at Genk on Thursday, and while Jurgen Klopp also went strong against Atletico, they were at home, had an easier game and have had an extra 24 hours rest.

Norwich, Leeds, Watford and Man United have already been swept aside by a travelling Liverpool this term, and I expect them to head back north with the three points.