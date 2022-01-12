The Daily Acca: Premier League and Carabao Cup action in this 6/1 boost

A long night for the Canaries

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Norwich @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hammers are back in form, and I have to think that they could do some serious damage to Norwich this evening.

The Canaries managed to win in the FA Cup at the weekend, but they still needed a late goal to beat League One opposition.

In the league, Dean Smith's men have lost five on the bounce - conceding three goals or more in three of those games. Their last two away outings saw them lost 3-0.

David Moyes' hosts scored four at Watford in a 4-1 win, three at Palace in a 3-2 win, and while they only netted twice against Leeds in the cup, they should be able to better that against this defence.

No-fuss Chelsea to get the job done

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Chelsea @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Tottenham were pretty dreadful in the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final, but Chelsea only managed two goals at Stamford Bridge, which means they can't afford to coast tonight.

This will likely be a classic Thomas Tuchel display, that the Blues have been so good at since he arrived in England. They will control the game, and defend resolutely. I wouldn't rule out another clean sheet, despite the fact that Kepa will be in goal.

Spurs weren't great in their FA Cup victory over Morecambe on Sunday, and they hadn't been overly prolific in their three matches prior. Under 2.5 looks like a safe bet here.

Crewe's struggles to continue

Bet 3: Back Charlton @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Crewe are second from bottom in League One, and they have lost 14 of their 24 matches this term - including four of their last six.

The Addicks are only 14th, but they did beat the MK Dons prior to their closely-fought 1-0 cup exit to Norwich. They have also won two of their last five on their travels, and they won the reverse fixture 2-0 in August.