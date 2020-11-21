The Daily Acca: Potters to take the points
It's a 19/1 Daily Acca from the Championship for Paul Robinson today, as he has picked out a home win and two draws. Here are his selections:
- Back Stoke @ 21/20
- Back The Draw in Middlesbrough v Norwich @ 21/10
- Back The Draw in Preston v Sheffield Wednesday @ 21/10
The Acca pays approximately 19/1
Potters to pounce on Terriers
Bet 1: Back Stoke @ 21/20 - KO 15:00 GMT
Stoke have been a bit in and out this season, but they are still eighth in the Championship and have every chance of staying in the Play-off mix.
I strongly fancy them to beat Huddersfield this afternoon, at a stadium where they are unbeaten in four, and have beaten Brentford and Rotherham in their last two games there.
Michael O'Neill's side signed off the international break with a 3-0 success at Reading, while the Terriers have won just one of their last five - losing on three occasions.
Another draw for Warnock
Bet 2: Back The Draw in Middlesbrough v Norwich @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT
If there is one thing that a Neil Warnock side is, it is that they are incredibly hard to beat. The Boro are no different, as after steering them away from the relegation zone last season, he has them up in seventh with just one defeat in 11 fixtures.
Over half of those games have ended all square, and they went into the international break on the back of two 0-0s.
The Canaries are on an unbeaten run of their own - seven matches - but two of the last four were draws. This game stinks of another one.
Preston to pick up their first home point
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Preston v Sheffield Wednesday @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT
If Sheffield Wednesday hadn't started the season on minus six points, they would actually be out of the relegation zone, so I wouldn't necessarily have them down as relegation candidates this season.
Today they travel to Deepdale to take on a Preston team that have played five and lost five at home this term - scoring just one goal in the process.
It's weird, as they have actually done really well on their travels, and with no fans in attendance, there shouldn't be a big difference between home and away form.
The Owls aren't the greatest team in the division though, and with them struggling for goals too, the draw looks like a strong possibility.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 67pts
Returned: 39.69pts
P/L: -27.31pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.