The Daily Acca: Portugal to kick off this 6/1 boosted treble

Holders to open up with a win

Bet 1: Back Portugal @ 4/9 - KO 17:00 BST

Group F is the stand-out Group in Euro 2020, so with Germany and France to come, Portugal will want to get three points on the board against Hungary.

The Hungarians shouldn't be underestimated, as not only do they have home advantage here, they are currently on an 11 match unbeaten run.

Turkey and Poland were probably the best teams they faced during that period though, and in their final warm-up friendly they could only draw 0-0 against a rebuilding Republic of Ireland.

Fernando Santos' men are the current holders having won Euro 2016, and man for man, they are a far stronger team now. Only the French have beaten them recently, and they can't afford to be negative here and risk only taking a point.

Goals in short supply in the Superettan

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Sundsvall v GAIS @ 9/10 - KO 18:00 BST

A bit more low profile now, but there is value to be had in the Swedish Superettan, and it involves a low-scoring affair.

GAIS have lost four of their last five in the Sweden's second tier, but in their four games away from home this season, they have won twice and lost just once.

All four of those matches saw this selection land, and their for and against record on the road is scored three and conceded once.

The hosts had won three on the bounce, but since then it's been back to back defeats, and they scored just the one goal.

Dazzling Group F fixture to deliver

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in France v Germany @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

This is the first proper heavyweight clash of the Euros, and even though some expect this to be quite cagey, I actually think that three goals or more is entirely conceivable.

Germany have trouble in defence, as they don't quite have the balance right in their team. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last three games, and it was only in November that Spain notched six times against them.

The French aren't as flamboyant a side as they could be with the players they have at their disposal, but it would be hard to argue against Didier Deschamps' methods, given that they won the World Cup and are the favourites to win this tournament.

Kylian Mbappé will fancy his chances against the this German team, but Joachim Löw's men are also capable of doing some damage at the other end.

