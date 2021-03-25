The Daily Acca: Poland to win in this 14/1 odds boost

More good news for the Tartan Army

Bet 1: Back Scotland @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Scottish football has been in the doldrums for around 20 years now, but they took a big step forward by qualifying for this summer's Euros, and I am backing them to continue that momentum into their World Cup Qualifiers.

Their first Group F fixture comes against one of the better, if not the best, team in the group. Austria are on a six match unbeaten run - five of which were victories.

They didn't face the greatest nations in the World during that period though, and while I am no suggesting that the Scots are now dining at the top table of international football, they are certainly a team on an upward curve.

Steve Clarke's men lost their last two at Slovakia and Israel, but prior to that they had gone nine unbeaten - six of which were wins inside of 90 minutes. They don't concede many goals, and I could definitely see them nicking a 1-0 victory this evening.

Lewandowski to fire Poland to the three points

Bet 2: Back Poland @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Hungary take on Poland in Group I tonight, and with England also drawn in the same group, this could be a battle of who will finish as runners-up.

The main reason for this selection is that Robert Lewandowski is at the peak of his powers, and while he will start for his country tonight, Hungary's star midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai, is ruled out with a thigh injury.

The Poles have actually lost their last two, but they came against Italy and Holland, and prior to that they had been in excellent form. The Hungarians are six unbeaten, but they could prove to be vulnerable tonight, and odds-against for an away win feels generous.

Goals to flow in Italy

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Italy v Northern Ireland @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to ready why I believe that there will be at least three goals in this World Cup Qualifier.

