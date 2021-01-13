The Daily Acca: Poch to botch French final in this 33/1 cup special

More of the same for Juve

Bet 1: Back Juventus & BTTS @ 19/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Juventus usually take the Coppa Italia pretty seriously and the 2015, 16, 17 and 18 winners will be out to get their hands back on the trophy.

Winning Serie A is far from a foregone conclusion for the Old Lady this year, so new manager, Andrea Pirlo will be keen to get his hands on some other silverware.

His team have played themselves into some decent form in recent weeks, and they have won their last three in a row.

None of this victories yielded a clean sheet though - and two of them were at home. Genoa are the visitors to Turin this evening and they have netted in four of their last five on the road.

Pochettino to get a reality check

Bet 2: Back Marseille @ 6/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is the French Super Cup, and I think that Marseille are a shade too big to upset the favourites, PSG.

The last meeting between the pair was a tasty affair, with late incident leading to five red cards. Neymar was at the centre of it, and it is possible that there will still be some bad feeling tonight.

André Villas-Boas' men won that game in Paris, their first victory over the Parisians since 2011. Here's hoping that wins will be like busses for OM, and I believe that they have every chance.

Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with turning PSG's season around, but he has plenty of work to do, and might need a transfer window.

Admittedly, Marseille, aren't in the best of form, but they are unbeaten in two in 2021, and will definitely be up for the test.

Barcelona's resurgence to continue

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad's strong early season form has dropped off of late, and with Barcelona beginning to impress, I can only see the Spanish Super Cup going one way.

Ronald Koeman's team have won their last three, and they looked particularly fluent in their 4-0 victory at Granada on Saturday.

Imanol Alguacil's men, meanwhile, were beaten at Sevilla, and they have now won just one of their last 12 in all competitions - losing four of their last seven. The first of those defeats came against these opponents.

