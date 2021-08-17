The Daily Acca: Play away with this 14/1 Championship treble

Swans to stutter at home

Bet 1: Back Stoke @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 BST

The Potters have taken four points from their opening two games, and they have also edged out Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup. Michael O'Neill will definitely be targeting the Play-offs after only managing a 14th place finish last season, and things are looking promising at this early stage.

Tonight they travel to Wales to take on a Swansea side that are now under the stewardship of Russell Martin. The former MK Dons boss was beaten at Blackburn in his first match, and then drew 0-0 at home with Sheffield United on Saturday.

These two clubs appear to be going in opposite directions, and with Stoke having had a fairly decent away record last term, I have to side with them here.

Impressive Fulham to win again

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The second of our three away wins comes from The Den, as I am backing Fulham to take their tally to seven points from a possible nine.

Marco Silva's men were held by Middlesbrough on the opening weekend, but they went and thumped Huddersfield by five goals to one at the John Smith's on Saturday, and that was a quality performance.

Millwall are unbeaten this term, but both of their Championship fixtures finished all square, and I very much doubt that they have the firepower to live with the Cottagers.

Posh to be brought back down to Earth

Bet 3: Back Cardiff @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Peterborough pulled off a last gasp victory over Derby on Saturday, scoring in the 91st and 100th minute to win 2-1. They face a much tougher test this evening though, as Cardiff have been impressive thus far, and they look set to beat their second promoted club already this season.

The Bluebirds beat Blackpool at the weekend, and that came on the back of a decent enough draw against Barnsley on the opening weekend.

Mick McCarthy is a vastly experienced manager that is more than capable of engineering a promotion from this league, and they won't need to improve much to beat their eighth placed finish last year.

