The Daily Acca: Palmeiras to kick off this 13/2 shot

Big Green to extend their lead at the top

Bet 1: Back Palmeiras @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Palmeiras are on a roll following a run of six straight victories in all competitions. They are top of the league table, and hold a first leg lead in their last 16 Copa Libertadores tie.

Abel Ferreira's side are away at Atletico Goias today, and it's a fixture they should win. The hosts are 11th in the table, and while they are three unbeaten, two of those were draws.

Prior to that it had been three defeats from four for Eduardo Barroca's men, and in their last four home matches, they have managed to score only twice.

Champions to concede again

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Bahia v Flamengo @ 3/4 - KO 22:15 BST

Flamengo are the two-time reigning champions of Brazil, but they haven't made a fast start in their hat-trick bid.

Admittedly, their lowly position of ninth in the league is tempered by the fact that they have only played nine times, when all the teams above them have played 11 or 12, but they have still lost four times.

I am expecting goals when they travel to Bahia today. In their last away game they scored in a 2-1 loss at Atletico Mineiro, and two of the hosts' last three at home have seen this selection land.

Bragantino to continue their fine start

Bet 3: Back Bragantino @ 21/20 - KO 00:30 BST (Mon)

Red Bull Bragantino are enjoying their new investment, and they sit fourth in the table, with a game in hand over the teams in second and third.

Maurício Barbieri's side are the only unbeaten team in Serie A - winning six and drawing five. Ironically, four of those five draws have come at home, but I wouldn't read too much into that, and I would have thought that they would be odds-on to beat Santos.

The visitors have a terrible away record this term, taking just one point from a possible 15. They conceded 11 goals across that period, which is quite a high number given that this tends to be a low-scoring division.

