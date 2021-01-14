To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

The Daily Acca: Palace to match firepower with the Gunners in this 11/2 treble

Crystal Palace manager - Roy Hodgson
Roy Hodgson has got his Palace side scoring more freely this season

Thursday's Daily Acca is an 11/2 treble for Paul Robinson, with the action coming from England, Spain and Italy. Here are his selections:

- Back BTTS in Arsenal v Crystal Palace @ 17/20
- Back Real Madrid @ 8/13
- Back Atalanta & BTTS @ 6/5

The Acca pays approximately 11/2

Gunners to leave the backdoor open

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Crystal Palace @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

I have already covered this selection in another article, and you can read by I think that both teams to score at the Emirates is a good bet by clicking this link.

Athletic Club to come up short

Bet 2: Back Real Madrid @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona booked their place in the Spanish Super Cup Final last night by beating Real Sociedad on penalties, and I expect Real Madrid to join them - albeit via a more straightforward passage.

Zinedine Zidane has come in for plenty of criticism since his return to the Bernabeu, but he currently has his team on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions - seven of which were victories.

One of those wins actually came against today's opponents - a 3-1 success on December 15th. Bilbao were beaten by Barcelona when they were last in action, and that was their fourth defeat in nine outings - winning just two of the other five.

More of the same for Atalanta

Bet 3: Back Atalanta & BTTS @ 6/5 - KO 20:15 GMT

This is a last 16 tie in the Coppa Italia, and like most Atalanta fixtures, I am expecting plenty of goals.

There is no denying that Gian Piero Gasperini's side haven't been quite as good as usual this season, but they are in form now - winning six of their last eight in all competitions.

Only three of those victories were to nil, and they don't keep many clean sheets at all. That is something that Cagliari should be able to take advantage of here, even if I don't think that they can avoid defeat.

The visitors have lost their last four, but they did find the net in three of them, and they have scored in eight of their last 10 matches.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 109pts
Returned: 88.05pts
P/L: -20.95pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back BTTS in Arsenal v Crystal Palace @ 17/20
Back Real Madrid @ 8/13
Back Atalanta & BTTS @ 6/5

The Acca pays approximately 11/2

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Acca

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles