The Daily Acca: Palace to match firepower with the Gunners in this 11/2 treble

Gunners to leave the backdoor open

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Crystal Palace @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Athletic Club to come up short

Bet 2: Back Real Madrid @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona booked their place in the Spanish Super Cup Final last night by beating Real Sociedad on penalties, and I expect Real Madrid to join them - albeit via a more straightforward passage.

Zinedine Zidane has come in for plenty of criticism since his return to the Bernabeu, but he currently has his team on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions - seven of which were victories.

One of those wins actually came against today's opponents - a 3-1 success on December 15th. Bilbao were beaten by Barcelona when they were last in action, and that was their fourth defeat in nine outings - winning just two of the other five.

More of the same for Atalanta

Bet 3: Back Atalanta & BTTS @ 6/5 - KO 20:15 GMT

This is a last 16 tie in the Coppa Italia, and like most Atalanta fixtures, I am expecting plenty of goals.

There is no denying that Gian Piero Gasperini's side haven't been quite as good as usual this season, but they are in form now - winning six of their last eight in all competitions.

Only three of those victories were to nil, and they don't keep many clean sheets at all. That is something that Cagliari should be able to take advantage of here, even if I don't think that they can avoid defeat.

The visitors have lost their last four, but they did find the net in three of them, and they have scored in eight of their last 10 matches.